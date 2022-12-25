Tunisha Sharma suicide a LOVE-JIHAD case? BJP's Ram Kadam says THIS

In a shocking incident, actress Tunisha Sharma, who appeared in a number of movies, committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on Saturday (24 December 2022). After the incident, the police arrested the actress' co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammad Khan based on the her mother's complaint. The actress was in a relationship with Zeeshan Khan and they broke up 15 days ago. It is being said that Tunisha was depressed because of the break-up. Before committing suicide, she also went to Sheejan's make-up room.

BJP leader Ram Kadam has now reacted to Tunisha Sharma's suicide case and has given it a 'love-jihad' angel. Kadam said that he will fight for justice for Tunisha's family. And, if it turns out to be a case of love jihad, it will be investigated abd action will be taken against the conspirators.

"The family of Tunisha Sharma will get justice. We will find out if the case is linked to love jihad or not and if it’s linked, then the conspirators and organizations behind it will be exposed," said the BJP leader.

Earlier in a report, 'Maddam Sir' fame Preeti Taneja has claimed that Tunisha and Sheejan were very close. Tunisha wanted to marry Sheejan, but Sheejan flatly refused to marry. Not only this, Preeti also said that Tunisha was about to become a mother and that is why she wanted to get married to him.

Live TV