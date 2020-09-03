हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Twitter account of PM Narendra Modi’s personal website hacked

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked on Thursday (September 3) morning. The hackers also posted some cryptic tweets after hacking the website.

Twitter account of PM Narendra Modi’s personal website hacked
Play

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked on Thursday (September 3) morning. The hackers also posted some cryptic tweets after hacking the website.

Twitter confirmed the hacking of PM Modi’s personal website and said that it taken necessary steps to secure the compromised account. "We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said.

The tweets, which are now deleted, asked PM Modi's followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

It is to be noted that the the verified Twitter account (@narendramodi_in), which is linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website, has over 2.5 million followers. PM Modi’s personal Twitter account, however, was not hit by the breach. The personal Twitter account of PM Modi has over 61 million followers.

It may be recalled that Twitter accounts of many eminent personalities, including politicians, technology giants, celebrities etc, were hacked by some unidentified hackers in July. 

Twitter accounts of Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates,Elon Musk and several other known names were breached and messages related to crpytocurrency were posted on their accounts. 

Days after the breach, India's cyber security nodal agency CERT-In had issued notice to Twitter seeking details of the global hack targeting high-profile users.

Tags:
Narendra ModiTwitterwebsite
Next
Story

Facebook India head admits people in key positions are anti-BJP, claim sources
  • 37,69,523Confirmed
  • 66,333Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Third time major action on China's mobile apps, 118 more Chinese Apps Banned