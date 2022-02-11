हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter outage

Twitter down for a brief period, users around the world report outages

 Twitter server is also down in many areas of America.

Twitter down for a brief period, users around the world report outages
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Social media users across the world flocked the micro-blogging site Twitter as a brief outage was reported across the globe.

According to Down Detector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, the Twitter server was down in many parts of the world, including India and the United States for almost an hour.

The disruptions were first reported at around 10:30 pm (IST) on Friday.

Downdetector showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outages.

Later, the microblogging site, Twitter Inc issued a statement saying it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue.

Application programming interface, or API, is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Some users on Reddit complained of being logged out of their Twitter account while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

(With inputs from Reuters)

