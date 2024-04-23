Advertisement
NewsIndia
BJP

Twitter Spat Erupts Over BJP's 2024 Election Anthem 'Hamare Modi Ji'

What began as a promotional tweet quickly escalated into a fierce clash of political ideologies, exposing the deep-seated divisions within online discourse.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Twitter Spat Erupts Over BJP's 2024 Election Anthem 'Hamare Modi Ji'

A social media feud erupted between the BJP and Congress following the release of the BJP's 2024 election anthem, "Hamare Modi Ji." Crafted to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the song, composed in nine languages, aims to resonate with voters across diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

The controversy ignited when BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga shared the anthem on Twitter, triggering a retort from Left-Wing Congress Twitter influencer ROFL Gandhi. Gandhi's derogatory remark, labeling PM Modi as "Feku Ji," set off a chain reaction, sparking the Twitter trend #HamareFekuJiSong and plunging the platform into a partisan showdown.

Amidst the digital melee, Mr. Sinha intervened, defending the anthem's merit and lambasting Gandhi for misrepresentation. In a pointed retort, Sinha likened PM Modi to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asserting his rightful place in history.

What began as a promotional tweet quickly escalated into a fierce clash of political ideologies, exposing the deep-seated divisions within online discourse. As supporters from both camps traded insults and accusations, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the polarization plaguing social media platforms.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mountain' of garbage in Delhi is giving competition to Qutub Minar
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on plastic
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bengal teacher recruitment scam?
DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?