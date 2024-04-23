A social media feud erupted between the BJP and Congress following the release of the BJP's 2024 election anthem, "Hamare Modi Ji." Crafted to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the song, composed in nine languages, aims to resonate with voters across diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

The controversy ignited when BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga shared the anthem on Twitter, triggering a retort from Left-Wing Congress Twitter influencer ROFL Gandhi. Gandhi's derogatory remark, labeling PM Modi as "Feku Ji," set off a chain reaction, sparking the Twitter trend #HamareFekuJiSong and plunging the platform into a partisan showdown.

Amidst the digital melee, Mr. Sinha intervened, defending the anthem's merit and lambasting Gandhi for misrepresentation. In a pointed retort, Sinha likened PM Modi to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asserting his rightful place in history.

That's a beautiful song. You took a screenshot of a particular scene and shared it as they're comparing Modi ji with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj



Aur han wo humare hain, apka to Aurangzeb hai https://t.co/6ZQ2qBmYPU — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) April 22, 2024

What began as a promotional tweet quickly escalated into a fierce clash of political ideologies, exposing the deep-seated divisions within online discourse. As supporters from both camps traded insults and accusations, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the polarization plaguing social media platforms.