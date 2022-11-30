Two techies suspended as Delhi AIIMS server down for 8 days

New Delhi: Two analysts have been suspended as the server at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi remained out of order for eight consecutive days. After the suspension of two analysts from Delhi more are on the radar for suspension for breaching cyber security, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. According to ANI sources, "The sanitizing process started, earlier it was 15 but now 25 out of 50 servers and more than 400 endpoint computers have been scanned. Antivirus uploading has also been started for future safety. Earlier on Tuesday, AIIMS in a statement said, "The e-Hospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."

Though the e-hospital data has been restored, the network is still being ‘sanitized’ before the services can be restored. Further, measures are being taken to avert any such cyber attacks in the future. All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc., will continue to run in manual mode for the time being.

Also Read: Air pollution causing more DISABILITY than tobacco smoke, warns ex-AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation. The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives are already probing the incident," Sources to ANI.

The eHospital data has been restored on servers. Network being sanitized before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security: AIIMS pic.twitter.com/w8Rk8hwOa7 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

The internet services after the recommendations from the investigation agencies will remain blocked in AIIMS Delhi. Laboratory information system (LIS) database and other dependent databases have been restored. Earlier AIIMS also issued a fresh set of Standard operating procedures (SOP) which says admission, discharge and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital till E-Hospital is down.

"Latest SOPs that have to be followed in manual mode till E-Hospital is down. Admission, discharge and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS, New Delhi. Indent to be done manually," the hospital said. It further said that the death or birth certificates are to be made manually on forms as per instruction from the working committee.

"Only urgent samples to be sent and that too with filled forms. Only urgent investigations are to be sent with forms as per instruction from the working committee," it added. Delhi`s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) reported a failure in its server on November 23, as per officials.

(With ANI inputs)