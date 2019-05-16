close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mount Kanchenjunga

Two Indian climbers die on Mt. Kanchenjunga

Pasang Sherpa, Director at the Peak Promotion Nepal, the company, told Xinhua news agency that the Indian climbers collapsed at an altitude of 8,400 meters.

Two Indian climbers die on Mt. Kanchenjunga
Image Credits: Reuters

Two Indian climbers died on Mount Kanchenjunga while descending from the summit of the world`s third highest mountain, the expedition company said on Thursday.

Pasang Sherpa, Director at the Peak Promotion Nepal, the company, told Xinhua news agency that the Indian climbers collapsed at an altitude of 8,400 meters.

Live TV

"Indian national Biplab Baidya and Kuntal Karna died of altitude sickness while descending from the summit," Sherpa said.

Their bodies will be airlifted to Kathmandu probably on Friday, he said. A total of 23 people were in the expedition team when they left for the summit on April 6.

Meanwhile, a national from Chile, Rodrigo Vivanco, has gone missing in Mount Kanchenjunga since Wednesday evening. 

"We have mobilized a team to rescue Rodrigo who has gone missing above Camp IV on the descent after he reportedly made it to the summit," he said.

Hundreds of foreign climbers attempt to scale high Himalayan peaks during the popular spring climbing season in the Himalayan country that begins in March and ends in May.

Tags:
Mount KanchenjungaIndiaKathmanduChile
Next
Story

Sedition law will be made more stringent if BJP is voted back to power: Rajnath Singh

Must Watch

PT12M35S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 16th May 2019