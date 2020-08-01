हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

Two minor sisters gangraped by 11 youths including cousin in Chhattisgarh, blackmailed with recorded video

In a shocking incident, two minor sisters were gangraped by a total of 8 persons, including three minors, in Balodabazar district in Chhattisgarh. According to reports, the incident took place almost two months back. 

Two minor sisters gangraped by 11 youths including cousin in Chhattisgarh, blackmailed with recorded video

Raipur: In a shocking incident, two minor sisters were gangraped by a total of 8 persons, including three minors, in Balodabazar district in Chhattisgarh. According to reports, the incident took place almost two months back. 

Superintendent of Police, Balodabazar Indira Kalyan Elesela told ANI that the minor sisters were gangraped by 8 men from their village. on May 31. The police said that the girls were threatened by accused to make the recorded video viral and hence did not approach the police about the crime. 

According to reports, the minor sisters registered a complaint with the police about the incident on July 29. The girl in her complaint told police that they had received phone calls from an anonymous number who told them that he has a video of rape in his possession and blackmailed her. 

"Day before yesterday another man threatened one of the victims that if she does not accompany him then he would make the video viral. In total there are 11 accused. One of the accused, who was involved in the gang-rape, is a relative of the victims," he added. 

Police arrested 11 persons including eight who raped the girl. 

