Two more coronavirus suspects admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital

New Delhi: Amid fears of novel coronavirus, two more suspected cases of coronavirus have come to Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, that makes a total of 8 suspected cases which are admitted to the hospital. The samples of the two suspected cases have been sent for testing.

Speaking to IANS, RML`s PRO Smriti Tiwari said: "Two more people suspected to be infected with coronavirus have been admitted to the Hospital. Their samples have been sent for testing."

She also said that a total of 8 suspected cases of coronavirus are currently at the RML hospital. "Two males, aging 23-year and 46-year olds have been admitted to the hospital today. One was staying in China for the last 5 years and returned from there on January 24 from Wuhan while the other visited China for 2 months and returned on January 18."

There were a total of 6 suspected cases as on January 30, including 4 males, 1 female and an one old admission. The 24-year old female suspected patient had been residing in China since 2015. She returned on January 29. While others were staying in China for as long as 7 years. Some of them were in China for over two months, informed Tiwari.

The dreaded virus started spreading from China`s Wuhan city. Chinese authorities on Saturday announced that the death toll in the country has increased to 259, with 11,791 infected cases in 31 provincial-level regions.

Earlier, a double-decker jumbo 747 with 15 cabin crew and five cockpit crew ferried back 324 Indian nationals. After the Air India evacuated Indians from Wuhan, the national carrier said another flight will depart to Wuhan on Saturday.

India has set up a coronavirus quarantine facility at Haryana`s Manesar, with the help of the Army, for around 300 students arriving from China`s Wuhan.

Another quarantine facility for approximately 600 Indian families arriving from Wuhan has been swiftly created by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) near its Chhawla camp here.

Responding to an emergency requirement to create and manage a facility to quarantine the returning Indians, the Indian Army has swiftly set up the camp.