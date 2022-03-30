Two terrorists, including one former journalist, killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Two terrorists, including a former journalist, have been killed in an encounter in the Srinagar district, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Wednesday (March 30, 2022) morning.

The slain terrorist, named Rayees Ah Bhat, was running an online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in the Anantnag district.

He joined the terrorist ranks in August last year and was categorised as 'C' on the J&K police's list.

"Two FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes," the police said.

The second slain terrorist was identified as Hilal Ah Rah, a resident of Anantnag district's Bijbehara. The police said that he is a 'C' categorised terrorist.

While Rayees is said to have gone missing on August 8, 2021, Rah went missing two months later on October 18.

Meanwhile, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from them and further investigation is underway.

It is notable that this year, as per the data given by the police, security forces have so far killed over 40 terrorists in 30 different encounters. As many as 26 active terrorists and 150 terrorist associates have also been arrested.

