Chennai: After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's family decided to return five-acre land allotted to the trust run by his son Rahul Kharge, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said on Monday that this dramatic U-turn by Kharge raises very serious suspicions and strong doubts.

Kesavan told ANI, "This dramatic U-turn and hasty retreat by the Trust linked to Mallikarjun Kharge's family raises very serious suspicions and strong doubts. This sudden flip-flop by the Trust to surrender government plot allotted to it makes one wonder whether they did it in fear of prosecution. Also, one wonders whether two days back the outburst by Kharge and the attack on the BJP was a red herring, was the attack a planned pre-emptive manoeuvre to divert, distract and deflect attention from the real issue which was this grave issue of the government plot allotted to Kharge's family which runs the trust."

He further demanded the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. "He needs to resign immediately as a cabinet minister to facilitate a free and fair inquiry as to why this land was allotted," Kesavan added.

Rahul Kharge, son of Congress Chief, wrote to the CEO of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) on Sunday, seeking cancellation of the ownership of the five-acre plot allotted to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust.

In his letter, Rahul Kharge said, "We respectfully withdraw our proposal and request the board to cancel the allotment of CA site requested for the multiple skill development center and research center."

"The board may kindly accept this as a voluntary surrender of the CA site as per Clause 8 of the allotment letter," he added. The BJP Karnataka official handle on X posted the letter of Kharge's son and said that the family has looted the state for 50 years.

"After being caught red-handed, the Kharge family has been forced to return the 5-acre CA site that was illegally grabbed under the Siddhartha Vihar Trust. By doing so, Priyank Kharge has admitted to the wrongdoing! The Kharge family has looted Karnataka for 50 years. Junior Kharge, alias Troll Minister, should resign for this scam and betrayal of the people of Karnataka," the party said.

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge hit back to the BJP for doing petty politics.

He said that Siddhartha Vihar Trust is a public educational, cultural, and charitable trust. It is not a private or family trust. All institutions established are "Not for Profit."

"Only an allotment letter was issued and the lease deed was not executed. The trust has not requested or received any subsidy, financial support or reduced rate of allotment for the allotted CA site," he said on X.

Recently, after the ED booked the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for money laundering in a case linked to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam, his wife wrote to the MUDA Commissioner, offering to surrender the 14 plots that were allotted to her by the authority.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry and investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA. It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.