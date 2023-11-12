UAE Affirms Ongoing Support For UNESCO Goals And Programs At COP28

Paris: Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, UAE's Minister of Culture and Youth, called on member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to join the efforts of the UAE and its friends in leading climate change to save the planet, on the occasion of the country's hosting of The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) will take place from November 30 to December 12 in Expo City, Dubai.

This came in the UAE's speech delivered by His Excellency, during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which was held yesterday at the organization's headquarters in Paris, in the presence of ministers of education and culture from 195 countries around the world, in addition to representatives of international organizations.

At the beginning of his speech, he conveyed the greetings and wishes of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, may God protect him, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Rulers of the Emirates, to the participants in the conference.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi said: "We call on all member states of UNESCO to join us in this group of friends who are leading climate change to save the planet, during the UAE's hosting of the COP28 conference at the end of this month in Dubai," noting the efforts The UAE in the field of environmental sustainability, and its keenness to empower its children and train them to be fully prepared to face the requirements of the digital age in which we live today, pointing out that the UAE proposed to the General Conference of UNESCO an item that was accepted, regarding allocating a World Day of Programming and celebrating it globally on October 29th. Every year, with the aim of supporting digital transformation."

He touched on the state's efforts in developing culture, education, and preserving wealth, stressing that the UAE government has developed its strategies as required by the determinants of the future and according to stable pillars that enhance the renaissance and development of the state, and is centered around building the foundations of comprehensive development for various sectors, foremost among which is culture and education of its various types, including... Digital education.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi renewed the UAE's support for UNESCO's programs in preserving, maintaining and restoring archaeological sites in the world, as is the case in Iraq, when the organization launched a pioneering initiative entitled Reviving the Spirit of Mosul, to rebuild the Al-Nuri Mosque, the humpback minaret, two churches and other archaeological sites. The UAE was the first financier and partner of this initiative, and allocated an amount exceeding fifty million US dollars to it.

He said that after completing extensive preparatory work that included documentation and demining, cleaning the site and clearing it of rubble, cleaning stones of historical value and storing them for reuse, consolidating the structure, conducting surveys, consulting with the public, field studies and soil tests, conducting archaeological excavations, and preparing designs. Executive work was undertaken to rebuild prominent landmarks in the old city.

He added: "As we approach the sixth anniversary of the project, the final construction phase of the Al-Nuri Mosque, Al-Tahira Church, and the Church of the Hour is at hand to complete this giant project that has provided more than 2,600 job opportunities for the people of Mosul."

He stressed that the country is harnessing all its capabilities to achieve sustainable development and develop culture and education, while at the same time sending an invitation to all participants in the work of the UNESCO General Conference to attend the activities of the Education, Culture and Arts Conference, which will be held in mid-February next year in Abu Dhabi, which will seek to bring together stakeholders. The key figures to reshape policies and direction and formulate new ideas to promote culture and artistic education for future generations, pointing out that the UAE is harnessing all its potential to achieve sustainable development.

Regarding regional and international affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, before the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, renewed the UAE's call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and said: "The United Arab Emirates calls again for the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, stop the loss of life and demand the protection of civilians in accordance with international law, including international treaties.

He renewed the UAE's commitment and its continued support of all UNESCO programs and objectives, stressing that its participation in the General Conference comes within the framework of its directions aimed at strengthening global efforts to preserve global human heritage and sustain education and culture, and that the role played by the UAE is pivotal and derives its importance from supporting the wise leadership. Which spares no effort in consolidating global efforts in this direction to achieve the benefit of future generations.

He stated that the United Arab Emirates will celebrate its fifty-second National Day on the second of next December. It was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in very complex regional circumstances, stressing that the founding leader, may God have mercy on him, realized that wisdom is the way to build the future, so he transferred the people of the Emirates, its geography, and its history, from time to time. Another, and established change in minds, visions, and choices, and he was aware that the world respects you, to the extent of the achievements you achieve, and the line of deeds that leave global imprints.