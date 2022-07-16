New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday (July 16) remanded three accused in the Udaipur tailor’s murder case to judicial custody till August 1, PTI cited a government lawyer as saying. The court directed to send Riaz Akhtari, also known as Riyaz Attari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh to judicial custody till August 1. The three accused who were under NIA custody were produced in court by a team of the anti-terror probe agency amid heavy security arrangements. "The court ordered to send them to judicial custody till August 1," special public prosecutor T P Sharma told PTI, adding the accused will be shifted to a high-security jail in Ajmer.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NIA court had sent four other accused– Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Asif and Mohsin– in the murder case of tailor Kanhaiya Lal to judicial custody till August 1.

The gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal, the 48-year-old tailor, on June 28 had sent shockwaves across the nation. Lal was hacked to death with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop. Riaz Akhtari was seen attacking the tailor while the video of the incident was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad. The duo posted the video online and said they committed the murder to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. They were arrested within hours of Lal's killing.

Two other accused were apprehended last week for being involved in the conspiracy and carrying out a recce of the victim's tailoring shop, while a fifth accused, identified as Mohammad Mohsin and the sixth person Wasim Ali were arrested subsequently. The seventh arrest-- Farhad Mohammad Sheikh alias Babla-- was made by the NIA on Saturday (July 9) evening. As per an NIA spokesperson, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh was a"close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiya Lal.

