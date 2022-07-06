New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made another arrest in the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The sixth person Wasim Ali, was picked up by the NIA on Tuesday night. Ali, whose meat shop is opposite Kanhaiya Lal’s tailoring shop, was questioned for his alleged role in aiding other accused to carry out a recce of the area, PTI reported. He was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to the custody of the NIA till July 12 by a designated court.

"After hearing the matter, the court sent Wasim Ali to the NIA custody till July 12," Special Public Prosecutor T P Sharma said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28. Riaz Akhtari can be seen attacking the tailor and the video of the incident was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad. The duo posted the video online and said they committed the murder to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. They were arrested within hours of Lal's killing.

Two other accused were apprehended last week for being involved in the conspiracy and carrying out a recce of the victim's tailoring shop, while a fifth accused, identified as Mohammad Mohsin, was arrested on Monday and sent to police remand till July 12 with the others.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said it will provide jobs to the sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli. Gehlot wrote on Twitter, "Taking a sensitive decision, the cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Teli, sons of Shri Kanhaiyalal Teli, in government service."

नियुक्ति के लिए नियमों में शिथिलता दी गई है। यह नियुक्ति राजस्थान अधीनस्थ कार्यालय लिपिकवर्गीय सेवा (संशोधन) नियम, 2008 एवं 2009 के नियम 6ग के अंतर्गत प्रदान की जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 6, 2022

"Relaxation has been given in the rules for the appointment", the CM said adding, "This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009."

(With agency inputs)