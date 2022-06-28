NewsIndia
UDAIPUR TAILOR MURDER

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Man had filed FIR 5 days ago, asked for protection

Udaipur tailor killing: The man was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and brutally murdered in the Udaipur city of Rajasthan on Tuesday over a Facebook post in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma who has now been suspended after making a controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad.

Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
  • The tailor who was killed was threatened 5 days ago
  • He had filed a police complaint
  • Had asked for police protection too

Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, the tailor who was murdered today by two muslim men in Udaipur today, was issued a scary threat around 5 days ago. He had filed an FIR against the treat and had even kept his shop closed the for five days, some locals said today. However, he was not given any protection by Rajasthan police, and today, he was brutally murdered by the assailants who even recorded the brutal incident on camera.

The man was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and brutally murdered in the Udaipur city of Rajasthan on Tuesday over a Facebook post in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma who has now been suspended after making a controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad.

The gruesome murder of the victim, a tailor by profession, in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur, has triggered huge tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to ''teach a lesson to the victim'' for putting up a social media post.

According to reports, the victim was attacked by sharp-edged weapons. The video of the gruesome murder has gone viral on social media, which is being termed as a ''Taliban-style murder.''

It has now emerged that the middle-aged victim, identified as Kanhaiyalal, was hacked to death for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

 

