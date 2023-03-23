Uddhav Thackeray Claims 'Dargah' In Mahim Exists From Years, Accuses Raj Thackeray Of Reading Script That Came From Above

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged that the 'illegal' mosque built in the sea in Mumbai's Mahim is not a new thing, earlier also different leaders had come there after being elected. The former CM alleged that MNS chief Raj Thackeray read the script that came from above ( referring to BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government. "I did not listen to the speech of Raj Thackeray yesterday as he has been talking about the same thing for many years. The Dargah built in the illegal area is not a new thing, earlier also different leaders had come there after being elected, then no action was taken, but this script came from above," news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Uddhav's remarks come a day after his brother Raj Thackeray had shared drone footage on Twitter of the alleged 'dargah' which was being built in Mahim creek.

संपूर्ण व्हिडीओ : सन्मा. राजसाहेबांनी आज एक अत्यंत महत्त्वाची बाब समोर आणली... सरकारचं/प्रशासनाचं दुर्लक्ष झाल्यावर काय होतं ते पहा… माहीमच्या मगदूम बाबा दर्ग्याच्या इकडे समुद्रात हे अनधिकृत बांधकाम केलं. २ वर्षांपूर्वी हे काहीच नव्हतं. इथे नवीन हाजीअली तयार करणं सुरु आहे.… pic.twitter.com/BQ2CH1NmCb — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) March 22, 2023

BMC demolishes 'illegal dargah' on a small island in Mahim Creek

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a demolition drive at the 'unauthorised dargah' being built in the Arabian Sea off Mahim.

The BMC and police, after arriving at the scene, examined the ongoing construction and then went ahead with the demolition of any structures built. They managed to remove the flagpoles with green and white flags erected around the 'dargah' and then rolled the main structure down to dust with a bulldozer.

Maharashtra | Demolition drive started at the encroached site of 'Dargah' amid heavy police deployment at Mahim beach in Mumbai after MNS chief Raj Thackeray yesterday alleged that a Dargah is being built here illegally. pic.twitter.com/G0yx2c2Wq2 March 23, 2023

Mahim Dargah Trust Refutes Raj Thackeray's Claims

However, the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust (PMSCT), which operates the renowned Hazrat Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi Dargah in Mahim, has rejected Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray's claims of a 'mazar' on an islet in the Arabian Sea off Mahim. Suhail Yacub Khandwani, Managing Trustee of PMSCT categorically stated that "there is no'mazaar,' as claimed by MNS chief."

Addressing a rally of his party at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, he also showed a clip to prove his claim and warned that if no action is taken in the matter in a month, his party will build a Ganesh temple at the same site.