Uddhav Thackeray should resign if he can't look after law and order: Navy veteran Madan Sharma

MUMBAI: Retired Indian Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was assaulted allegedly by Shiv Sena workers recently for allegedly forwarding a cartoon on Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday (September 13) demanded resignation of the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"I'm injured and stressed. What happened is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it," Sharma (65), a resident Lokhandwala Complex in Kandivali east, Mumabi, was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said that the entire organisation of the Chief Minister and its workers should apologise for the act and should ensure that it will not happen to anyone. "All workers and organisations of Uddhav Thackeray ji should seek apology from the entire nation and ensure that such incident does not take place again with anyone else," Madan Sharma told media.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to the navy veteran and wished him a speedy recovery. "Spoke to retired naval officer, Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madan ji a speedy recovery," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders, and daughter of Madan Sharma staged protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police demanding the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences.

On September 12, Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others, all Shiv Sena workers, were arrested by the Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with alleged assault on retired Navy officer in Mumbai. They were granted bail later in the day

The incident happened on September 11 afternoon when a group of around 8-10 persons, all allegedly Shiv Sena workers, came and assaulted Sharma in his society compound. According to reports, the Sena workers had reportedly found the cartoon forwarded by Sharma as objectionable and attacked him.

Several BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Sena and ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the attack, and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.