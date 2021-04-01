UDF, LDF have only ‘betrayed’ people of Kerala, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Pathanamthitta election rally

Thiruvananthapuram: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound states, attacked UDF and LDF governments while addressing an election rally in Kerala. The BJP leader accused the previous governments in the state of betraying the people of Kerala.

“People of Kerala have supported UDF & LDF from time to time. But both alliances have only betrayed people. It's time to take revenge for that betrayal via ballots & make NDA candidates victorious,” said UP CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Pathanamthitta.

The UP Chief minister also attacked the LDF for not being able to ensure national security in the state. "We shouldn't forget that PFI & SDPI's activities are becoming a threat to national security. LDF's soft corner for such elements indicate a serious threat to the security of Kerala & the future of the youth," he said.

"Muslim League-Congress alliance is a betrayal to Kerala's safety. Along with PFI-SDPI, LDF is betraying Kerala. The kind of activities occurring in Kerala draws our attention to a dangerous tomorrow," Yogi Adityanath added.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address numerous election rallies and roadshows in the poll-bound state.

The Uttar Pradesh CM started his campaign for BJP in the poll-bound state in the morning from Haripad Assembly in Kayamkulam. The Kayamkulam’s public rally was followed by massive roadshows in Kazhakkoottam and Parassala in the afternoon.

Additionally, BJP National President JP Nadda is also scheduled to hold numerous public rallies and roadshows in Kerala. The BJP chief will commence his campaigning in the poll-bound state with a roadshow in Attingal constituency in the morning, followed by a public meeting in Karunagappally constituency at noon.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6 in over 40,771 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

