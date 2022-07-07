NewsIndia
UDHAMPUR ACCIDENT

At least two people were killed and 21 others injured after a bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Udhampur accident: 2 killed, 21 injured in bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir; rescue operations underway

Srinagar: At least two people were killed and 21 others were injured after a bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday (July 7, 2022). An official said a bus (JK14D-5050) ferrying marriage ceremony guests met with an accident when it fell into a 130 feet deep gorge at Majodi. He said that a massive rescue operation has been launched.

The bus, which was on its way from Ramnagar to Chhitredi village, met with an accident near the village, officials said, adding that the condition of several injured persons is critical.

SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar informed that they are yet to get exact details, but several people are reported to be injured.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that he was saddened to hear about the tragic incident and said that he was in touch with DC Udhampur.

"Saddened to receive the news of road accident at Majodi, in Ramnagar area of district Udhampur. Just now spoke to DC, Ms Krittika Jyotasna, she is keeping me constantly updated. My condolences with bereaved families,” he tweeted. 

It’s a developing story, Further details are awaited.

Udhampur accidentJ&K accidentJ-K accidentBus accidentJammu and Kashmirrescue operations underway

