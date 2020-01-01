UGC-NET December 2019 results declared; Check details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: National Testing Agency has declared results for the UGC-NET December 2019. The UGC-NET December 2019 examination was held between 2nd December and 6th December 2019 in two shifts per day in 700 centres across 219 cities in the country.

As per the UGC policy, 6 per cent of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified. The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA shortly.

Key highlights of the UGC-NET December 2019 examination:

-Number of candidates registered- 1034872

-Number of candidates appeared- 793813

-Number of candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor- 60147

-Candidates qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor- 5092

The examination was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only to reduce the burden of examinees.

The examination, conducted for 81 subjects, was held for five days in 10 shifts and the result has been declared on 31st December 2019.

In order to make the examination system transparent, question paper and recorded responses were displayed for the verification by examinees. The keys of question papers were also displayed in advance to invite challenges if any. The Answer Keys on which the result is compiled has been uploaded on NTA NET website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Using mobile networks and other electronic devices for cheating was prevented using Jammers at all centers. A total of more than 3100 jammers in each shift were installed.

For this nationwide examination, live CCTV surveillance through more than 1450 CCTVs was carried out. 19 Regional Coordinators, 200 City Coordinators and 600 Observers were positioned for UGC-NET December 2019.