UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip to be RELEASED TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check time and more here
UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip will be released today, September 13 on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for details.
- UGC NET Phase 2 examination will take place between September 20 and 30 September 2022
- UGC NET Admit card will be out on 16 September
- UGC NET Exam city slip will be out today
Trending Photos
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase-II Examination on September 16, 2022. As per the official notification issued by NTA, the UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip will be released today, September 13. Once released, candidates will be able to download UGC NET Phase 2 exam admit card and city intimation slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2022: Check Important Dates Here
UGC NET Exam City Slip Release Date: September 13
UGC NET Admit Card Release Date: September 16
UGC NET Exam Date: September 20 and 30 September 2022
Here's how to download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022
Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.
- Your UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
NTA will conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination between September 20 and 30 September 2022, for 64 subjects.
Live Tv
More Stories