UGC writes to HEIs to provide students facility to pursue two academic programs simultaneously

New Delhi: The University Grant Commission, UGC on Friday (September 30) wrote to Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country to allow students to pursue two academic courses simultaneously. Referring to its guidelines issued in April this year, the UGC requested the HEIs to devise mechanism that allows the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

UGC requested the institutes to implement the scheme formulated keeping the NEP 2020 in the view to facilitate "multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal educational modes."

Check UGC's guidelines to pursue two academic courses simultaneously

Students wishing to enroll for two full-time academic courses in physical mode must ensure that the class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.

Students wishing to pursue two academic programmes can enroll in full-time physical mode for one programme and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously.

"Degree or diploma programmes under ODL/Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognized by UGC/Statutory Council/Govt. of India for running such programmes," stated the UGC in guidelines.