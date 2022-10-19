Ujjain's Shri Mahakal Lok to get new name of 'Shri Mahakal Mahalok' after end of phase 2 construction

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the construction of the second phase of the `Shri Mahakal Lok` project at Mahakaleshwar temple, it would be known as `Shri Mahakal Mahalok`, announced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Ujjain for reviewing the facilities at the temple. Chouhan told reporters on Tuesday that he had arrived in Ujjain to thank the organising committee and pay obeisance to the saints, because only with their blessings could the program be completed.

The Chief Minister said that the residents of Ujjain had contributed towards the completion of the supernatural program, adding "Now we are faced with the challenge of operating the project. We have seen people visiting in large numbers and there are more who want to visit. We have received many suggestions, some of them in writing and from experienced people. Based on that, keeping the reverence, faith and devotion of the people in mind we will make further operational arrangements."

"Among the suggestions, we have received is a good one about holding a detailed programme here and we will do so on the occasion of Mahashivratri and Gudi Padva," CM Chauhan said, adding "People from various parts of the country want to visit. Today, I will write to prominent people in the country and also send them the prasad of Mahakal Maharaj. I will invite them to come to have darshan, and also take glimpses of Shri Mahakal Lok."

Earlier, Chouhan inspected the work of the second phase of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar redevelopment project and felicitated workers and artisans involved in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor. He said he will send the 'prasad' of Mahakal temple with a letter to important dignitaries in the country, including governors, chief ministers, and Union ministers and invite them to visit the Mahakal Lok.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Meghdoot Upvan to be developed on a seven-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 11.36 crore under the second phase of the Mahakal Lok project. The administration acquired land worth Rs 69 crore for this project by removing encroachments and demolishing 187 shops and gardens constructed by land mafias, he said.

PM Modi dedicated Phase I of Mahakaal Lok to the nation on Oct 11

Earlier on October 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Phase I of the Mahakaal Lok Project to the nation and performed pooja and aarti at the inner sanctum of the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Notably, the total cost of Phase I of the project is around Rs 850 crore.

According to the PMO, "Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases."

The Mahakal Path contains 108 Stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. The mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as the Act of creation, the Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others.

The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras.

Notably, the smart city department will reportedly develop a city forest on the land, with a parking facility for 650 vehicles with charging stations, walking tracks, sitting areas, cafeteria and carry out beautification of the riverside

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)