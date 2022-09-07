NewsIndia
Umesh Katti was an 'experienced' leader: PM Modi says he is 'pained' by Karnataka minister's demise

Umesh Katti, the Karnataka minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and forest, died due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 7, 2022) condoled the demise of Karnataka minister Umesh Katti and said that he was an "experienced" leader. Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi expressed that he is "pained" by Katti's death. 

"Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also expressed grief over the death of his cabinet colleague and a "close friend", and said that the state has lost an "experienced statesman, dynamic leader, and a loyal public worker".

Umesh Katti died due to cardiac arrest

Umesh Katti, the Karnataka minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and forest, died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. According to sources, Katti, 61, collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. He, however, had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital.

Katti is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Born in Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district, Katti was eight-time MLA from the Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S). He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by JH Patel, BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar.

(With agency inputs)

