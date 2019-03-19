One dead, many feared trapped as under-construction building collapses in Karnataka's Dharwad

At least one person died, six got injured and 40 are feared trapped at the site of collapse of an under-construction building in Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad in Karnataka on Tuesday.

#SpotVisuals: An under-construction building collapses in Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad, many feared trapped; Search and rescue operation underway

A search and rescue operation has been launched by the concerned authorities, ANI reported. The cause of the building collapse is still not known.

Local media reported that District Collector Deepa Cholan, police and fire tenders have rushed to the site of the accident. At least 15 injured have been admitted to Dharwad civil hospital. Local authorities have sought rescue teams and vehicles from nearby stations to speed up the rescue operation.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has expressed shock over the incident and said that he has ordered the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I've instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad," tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka CM tweets "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I've instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad"

This is developing story, more details are awaited.