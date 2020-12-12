Unidentified terrorists shoot and injure a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Unidentified terrorists on Friday evening shot and injured a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the preliminary investigation, the terrorists had fired upon a civilian at Wasura area of the district.

An official release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police read, “Today at about 6.30 pm Pulwama police received information about a terror crime incident at Wasura area of District Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon one civilian. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot."

The injured civilian was evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries. He has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Asadullah Dar resident of Wasura.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation launched in the area. Meanwhile, sources told Zee News that the injured was associated with National Conference and was active in the election campaign.