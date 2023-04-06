topStoriesenglish2592101
Union Cabinet Caps Rates To Rein-In CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Prices

The Union Cabinet decision was taken to ensure a stable pricing regime for domestic consumers of natural gas.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 09:45 PM IST|Source: PTI
  The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a new formula for the pricing of natural gas
  A cap or ceiling price was imposed to rein in runaway prices of CNG and piped cooking gas

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a new formula for the pricing of natural gas and imposed a cap or ceiling price to rein in runaway prices of CNG and piped cooking gas. Natural gas produced from legacy or old fields, known as APM gas, will now be indexed to crude oil price instead of pricing it based on gas prices in surplus nations such as the US, Canada, and Russia, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet.

From April 1, APM gas will be priced at 10 per cent of the price of a basket of crude oil that India imports (Indian basket of crude oil). The rate arrived at however will be capped at USD 6.5 per million British thermal units as against the current gas price of USD 8.57 per mmBtu.

The price arrived at will also have a floor of USD 4 per mmBtu. Rates will be decided every month instead of the current practice of bi-annual revision, he said.

