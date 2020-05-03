हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles death of security men in Handwara encounter

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (May 3) expressed deep grief and offered condolences on the martyrdom of five security personnel, including a colonel of the Rashtriya Rifles, in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara.

“I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action,” Singh tweeted.

He added that the nation stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the families of these “brave martyrs” and asserted that India will always remember their bravery and sacrifice.

“The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice,” his tweet read. 

A highly-decorated colonel of the Indian Army was among five security personnel killed during an operation in which two terrorists were killed in Handwara. The operation ended after around 12 hour.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of the army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, Major Anuj, a Lance Naik and a rifleman and sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi of the Jammu and Kashmir police were martyred in the encounter.

The bodies of the martyred security men have been recovered from the encounter site.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirHandwara EncounterRajnath Singh
