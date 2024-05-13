Advertisement
INDIA-IRAN AGREEMENTS

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal On Iran Visit: May Ink Chabahar Port Pact, Check Its Significance For India

The Chabahar port agreement will allow India to secure a long-term lease for the port located on Iran's coast along the Gulf of Oman.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday took a special Indian Airforce flight to Iran and is likely to witness the signing of the crucial Chabahar port agreement between India and Iran, reported ANI citing sources. The agreement will allow India to secure a long-term lease for the Chabahar port located on Iran's coast along the Gulf of Oman.  

How Is The Chabahar Port Pact Important For India? 

-The port holds immense significance for India as it will create a fresh trade pathway connecting South Asia to Central Asia through Iran, opening a novel arena for economic opportunities. The route will bypass the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in Pakistan. 

-The new route will act as an alternative transit route providing relief to the sensitive and often busy Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. 

-Chabahar port will provide an effective and shorter pathway connecting India to Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia. 

-The Port operations contract will mark another milestone in India's expanding maritime influence in the area, following the establishment of Sittwe Port in Myanmar. Both arrangements are aimed at countering the growing presence of China in the region. 

India-Iran Bilateral Relations 

According to ANI, in January this year, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi discussed about accelerating the implementation of Iran-India Agreements.  

The meeting also explored the Chabahar port pact, a part of which was being developed by India. However, as per a report by Reuters, the development process of the port slowed down after the US imposed sanctions on Iran.

