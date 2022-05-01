Unnao: Nurse found hanging in hospital, family alleges gang-rape and murder

New Delhi: A body of a nurse was found hanging in the premises of a hospital in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, the police informed on Saturday (April 30, 2022).

The family of the victim has alleged that the woman was gang-raped before she was killed, Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao, said.

He added that an FIR has been registered against three people on the basis of the complaint of the victim's family.

"A woman's body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them," Singh said.

थाना बांगरमऊ क्षेत्रांर्गत एक नर्सिंग होम की छत पर फंदे से लटके मिले युवती के शव के संदर्भ में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक उन्नाव द्वारा दी गई बाइट pic.twitter.com/KtUzIEJo4c — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) April 30, 2022

According to media reports, the woman had joined the said hospital just a day before the incident.