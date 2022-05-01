हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Unnao Rape

Unnao: Nurse found hanging in hospital, family alleges gang-rape and murder

Unnao Police said.that an FIR has been registered against three people on the basis of the complaint of the victim's family.

Unnao: Nurse found hanging in hospital, family alleges gang-rape and murder
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

New Delhi: A body of a nurse was found hanging in the premises of a hospital in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, the police informed on Saturday (April 30, 2022).

The family of the victim has alleged that the woman was gang-raped before she was killed, Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao, said.

He added that an FIR has been registered against three people on the basis of the complaint of the victim's family. 

"A woman's body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them," Singh said.

According to media reports, the woman had joined the said hospital just a day before the incident.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Unnao RaperapeUnnaoUttar Pradesh rapeGang-rape and murder
Next
Story

Covid-19 Fourth Wave: West Bengal logs 55 news cases, active cases at 366

Must Watch

PT16M10S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru