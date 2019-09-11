close

Unnao Case

Unnao victim's statement recording begins on Wednesday at special court set up in AIIMS

The victim is currently admitted at AIIMS after the vehicle she was traveling in was hit by a speeding truck near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. 

Unnao victim&#039;s statement recording begins on Wednesday at special court set up in AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Unnao rape victim's statement will be recorded at a special court set up inside the premises of New Delhi's AIIMS from 10:15 am on Wednesday, September 11, in the case of alleged sexual assault by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. 

The victim is currently admitted at AIIMS after the vehicle she was traveling in was hit by a speeding truck near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Two of her aunts were killed in the incident while her lawyer suffered critical injuries. 

A Delhi court on Saturday issued directions to make arrangements for day-to-day 'in camera' trial proceedings in the case at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS. “The recording of testimony of the victim/survivor shall commence w.e.f. Wednesday i.e. 11.09.2019 from 10:15 a.m onwards and shall continue on a day to day basis till such time the testimony of the victim/survivor is concluded,” said the court.

No audio-video of trial proceedings of the deposition of the Unnao victim will be recorded. The court asked the AIIMS Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure that the CCTV cameras installed inside the seminar hall are switched off during the proceedings. 

The victim will be brought on a stretcher/trolley and positioned in manner that she faces the court and not the counsel for the parties. Authorities have been directed to ensure that the victim does not come face to face with the accused persons Kuldeep Sengar or Shashi Singh. “The Management of the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi is hereby instructed to place a stand with curtains so as to facilitate the accused persons to be seated in the Court, hear and observe the proceedings behind the curtains, and it would ensure that the victim / survivor shall not come face to face in contact with the accused persons,” said the order. 

As many as five cases in the rape and road accident incident were registered against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides. 

Sengar has been accused of raping the victim, a minor at the time of the incident, at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017, when she had gone to seek a job.

Unnao CaseAIIMSUnnaoKuldeep Sengar
