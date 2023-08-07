trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645913
NewsIndia
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

'Unparalleled Talent For Disseminating Concocted Tales': Abhishek Banerjee Slams ED

In June the ED had served a notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee summoning him to appear before it in regard to the investigation into the irregularity in the appointment in primary schools in West Bengal.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:27 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'Unparalleled Talent For Disseminating Concocted Tales': Abhishek Banerjee Slams ED

Kolkata: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Monday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly spreading "concocted stories" against him to the media regularly "to serve their political masters". It is "disheartening" to see that ED officials have an "unparalleled talent" for disseminating "fake stories" so as to malign him, Banerjee said.

"It is truly disheartening to behold the presence of inept and incompetent individuals within the ranks of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who possess an unparalleled talent for disseminating concocted tales to the media on a bi-weekly basis - all in the service of their political benefactors," Banerjee, who is presently abroad for treatment, tweeted.

He mocked the probe agency for spending taxpayers' money and consistently failing to present "substantive evidence" before the court, "thereby clearly neglecting their responsibility to serve the nation".

"One cannot help but feel empathetic towards these unfortunate and frustrated souls. This leaves us no room for surprise as to why ED's conviction rate is a mere 0.5 per cent," he tweeted.

Banerjee, who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had on several previous occasions accused the central agencies of harassing him and his family.

The TMC MP was grilled by CBI officers at its Kolkata office for over nine hours on May 20 in connection with the agency's investigation into the primary school jobs scam in the state.

In June the ED had served a notice to Banerjee summoning him to appear before it in regard to the investigation into the irregularity in the appointment in primary schools. He had declined to comply with the summons citing his busy engagement with a mass outreach campaign of the TMC.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train