हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP assembly polls

UP Assembly Election Phase 1 voting today, here’s how to download your Voter ID card

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

UP Assembly Election Phase 1 voting today, here’s how to download your Voter ID card
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election began today (February 10) in 11 districts. As many as 58 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase.

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

A voter ID Card is a government-issued identity card and is also known as Election Card. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issues a Voter ID to eligible Indian citizens which allows them to cast their vote in Indian elections. 

How to Download Voter ID card online: 

Step 1. Visit the official election website - https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on download E-EPIC option 

Step 3. Enter your e-EPIC number and one-time password (OTP) (which will be sent to your registered mobile number)

Step 4. Click on Download 

Or 

Step 1. Citizens can also download e-EPIC from https://nvsp.in.

Step 2. Register yourself on NVSP

Step 3. Enter your EPIC Number or Form Reference Number

Step 4. Enter one-time password (OTP) (which will be sent to your registered mobile number)

Step 5. Click on Download e-EPIC

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP assembly pollsUP Assembly election 2022UP Election 2022assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022
Next
Story

UP Polls: ‘Pehle matdan, phir jalpan’ - PM Modi asks people to follow Covid-19 rules and vote

Must Watch

PT7M55S

DNA: Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai exposed on hijab controversy