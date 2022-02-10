UP Assembly Election Phase 1 voting today, here’s how to download your Voter ID card

New Delhi: Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election began today (February 10) in 11 districts. As many as 58 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase.

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

A voter ID Card is a government-issued identity card and is also known as Election Card. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issues a Voter ID to eligible Indian citizens which allows them to cast their vote in Indian elections.

How to Download Voter ID card online:

Step 1. Visit the official election website - https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on download E-EPIC option

Step 3. Enter your e-EPIC number and one-time password (OTP) (which will be sent to your registered mobile number)

Step 4. Click on Download

Or

Step 1. Citizens can also download e-EPIC from https://nvsp.in.

Step 2. Register yourself on NVSP

Step 3. Enter your EPIC Number or Form Reference Number

Step 4. Enter one-time password (OTP) (which will be sent to your registered mobile number)

Step 5. Click on Download e-EPIC

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

