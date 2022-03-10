UP Assembly election result 2022: Issues that worked in BJP's favour this time

New Delhi: The voting trends so far suggest a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. The Modi-Yogi duo seems to be getting over 250 seats in the state, where 202 is the majority mark to form the government.

If the voting count projected in early trends hold up, the BJP will become the first party in the last 30 years to retain power for two consecutive terms. Here are some issues that worked for the BJP govt in UP Assembly Election 2022.

Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir construction has been a manifesto issue for BJP for as long as it has existed, however, the construction began only under the Yogi-Modi govt, which pushed a Hindu sentiment among voters.

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor that was projected as a rejuvenation of the ancient Kashi also contributed to the Hindu wave.

Bulldozer Comment

Yogi Adityanath is perceived as a powerful man against crime in UP and hence his bulldozer dig, which was originally aimed at him by Samajwadi Party added to his tough on crime image. Apart from that, people on the ground noticed changes in the law and order situation that only strengthened this debate.

Double Engine Pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the term 'double engine ki sarkaar' and has ever since used by all the BJP leaders that apparently created an impact. Modi drew an analogy between a train powered by two locomotives and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in power in the centre and a state. He meant that two engines could pull a train more efficiently.

Free Ration Scheme

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only accused the previous regime of ration, meant for the welfare of poor to the ‘khadyan’ (ration) mafia, who would then smuggle the consignments abroad but distributed it for free distribution to 15 crores poor that won him great support.

Operation Gang

In a majority of rallies in Uttar Pradesh, top BJP leaders mentioned “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership” and the quick launch of Operation Ganga by the Centre to rescue Indians stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine. This promptness of evacuation served a value-addition for the BJP.

Covid Vaccination

The Yogi-Modi government has been quite prompt in administering Covid-19 vaccines to a large group of people. UP is the state with one of the highest vaccine covergae.

