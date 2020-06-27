UP Board 2020 Results Live: UPMSC to declare Class 10, Class 12 result in few minutes

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board results today at around 12:30 pm on Saturday (June 27). The results will be declared on UPMSP's official website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

A total of 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam in 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

- Heavy traffic on official websites, check other options: Since over 59 lakh students will be checking the result on June 27, a heavy load is expected on the official website of UPMSP. Students can check their results via SMS.

- How to check UPMSP Class 10 results via SMS:

SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

- UPMSP Board result marksheet

Students will be able to get mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results. The mark sheets will be sent to regional offices then district heads.

- Pass percentage

A student needs to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to clear the exams.

- UP CM Yogi Adityanath wishes success to students

- UPMSP to declare result in few minutes on official website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.