UP Board class 10, 12 Results declared: Check important details and websites to know UPMSP scores

Lucknow: The UP Board has declared the results for Class 10 and 12. As per the announcement, over 29,22,055 students have cleared Class 10 and over 25,54,813 students passed. Class 12. As per the announcement, out of the total 29,94,312 students of Class 10, over 29,22,055 students have qualified UP board class 10th result. As per updates, a general promotion has been given to 82, 238 candidates of UP board Class 10 High school exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, on Saturday (July 31) declared both class 10 and 12 results. For high school students, the pass percentage is at highest ever as 99.53% have cleared the exam. The link to check the UP high school results will be activated at 5:30 pm. This year, the results have been declared for over 56 lakh students. Over 29.95 lakh students have registered in class 10 or matric who got their results today.

Notably, this is the first time that the UP Board has declared the results without holding any exam at all. This year, a new criterion has been prepared to calculate the marks for class 12 students. As per updates, while 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent will be given to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.

Apart from the official websites of the UP board result 2021 have also been released on third-party websites like indiaresults.com. Students of class 10th and 12th who have not downloaded their UP Board result 2021 roll number should do so immediately because without roll number, upresults.nic.in 2021 10th result link will not be accessible.

List of websites to check score:

1. upmsp.edu.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic.in

3. upresults.nic.in

4. results.gov.in

This year 56,03,813 students had registered for Class 10th, 12th board exams in the state, out of which 29,94,312 are 12th students and 26,09,501 are Class 10th students.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the UP High School result 2021 and UP Intermediate result 2021 this year will have no merit lists since the UP board exam was cancelled and students were marked on the basis of evaluation criteria.