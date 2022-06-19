New Delhi: The UPMSP high school, inter results, were declared on June 18 for candidates to check on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. Kanpur's Prince Patel topped the UPMSP High School board exams 2022 with 97.67 while Fatehpur's Divyanshi secured the first rank in UP Intermediate results 2022. The pass rate for the High School exam this year was 88.18 percent while in Intermediate it was 85.33%. However, in both, high school and intermediate results, girls outperformed in overall pass percentage.

Who is UP Board Class 10 topper Prince Patel?

Prince Patel scored 586 marks out of 600 in the Class 10 UP Board (97.67%). According to Navbharat Times, Prince Patel is from Ibrahimpur Nawabad village of Fatehpur district. The student's father is a farmer and scored a brilliant 100 out of 100 in Math and Science. However, he scored 93 marks in Social Sciences. On the other hand, he got 98 in Hindi, 99 in English and 96 in drawing. Needless to say, his grades were in the top A1 category.

The UP Board Class 10 Results came out in June 18

The UP Board Results of high school was released on Saturday (June 18) and Intermediate at 4 o'clock from the Prayagraj headquarters of UP Board, in an official notice. The UPMSP high school, inter results, are available for candidates to check on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 5192689 candidates were registered for the board examination of high school and intermediate this year.Of these 4775749 appeared in the examination and 416940 remained absent. Out of total 2781654 registered candidates in high school, 2525007 were present and 256647 were absent. Similarly, out of total 2411035 registered candidates in Intermediate, 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent.

