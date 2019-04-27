UP Board Class 10th Results 2019: UPMSP to declare Matric results shortly at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 10 results around 12:30 pm, Saturday, on its official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores on third party site examresults.net.

Steps to check the UP Board Class 10th Result 2019

Step 1. Visit one of the following sites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the respective link ‘result’ for Class 10.

Step 3. A new page will appear. Login with your details such as name, registration number etc.

Step 4. UP Board Class 10th Results 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates are advised to Download their scorecards/ marksheets and keep a print-out for future reference.

UP Board Results via SMS:

UP Board Results are also available via SMS. Type - UP10ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263.

This year a total of 58,06,922 candidates appeared for the boards exams including 31,95,603 students for Class 10 exams. The exams were held from February 7 to 28, 2019.