UP Board Class 12, Class 10 Results 2019 to be announced on this date at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 12 Result 2019: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) will declare the results of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 between April 15 to 25, 2019. Candidates can check the scores on official website upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in or third party websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com,

How to check UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019

Step 1: Visit one of the following websites:

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says UP Board Result 2019 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2019

Step 3: Now, enter your roll number, year of the exam and other details. Click submit.

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference

In 2019, the UP board is conducted the High School examinations from February 7 to February 28 while the Class 12 examinations concluded on March 2, 2019. Nearly 67 lakh candidates registered for the UP Board Exams in 2019.

Moreover, for the first conducted its shortest ever exams as class 10 board exams ended in 14 working days while class 12 board exams concluded in 16 working days.

In 2016, the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Result was declared on 15 May and in 2017 the results were declared on 9 June. In 2018, the UP results were declared on 29th April 2018.

Going by the trend, we can expect the Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2019 Class 10 to be declared anytime in last week of April to first week of May.

The UP Board results for Class 12 was announced on May 15 in 2016, June 9 in 2017 and April 29 in 2018.