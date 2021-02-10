UP Board Exam 2021: Check your shifts for class 10, 12 exams declared by UPMSP

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the dates for UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2021. The UPMSP board exams 2021 have been scheduled to begin on April 24, 2021.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma announced the date for the exam on Wednesday (February 10).

As per tentative stats, around 56 lakh students from both Class 10 and 12 are registered to appear for the UP Board Exam 2021. and release of the UP 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2021. Of the total number of students, around 29,94,312 students are due to High School / Class 10 exam whereas 26,09,501 students will be appearing for the intermediate examination.

While the students were eagerly waiting for the announcement of exam dates, UPMSP had another surprise for them. The Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021 will be held in two different shifts, i.e. morning and evening, for students of both classes. The morning shift of the examination would operate from 8 AM to 11:15 AM, whereas the evening shift will be from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The schedule will be available on the official website of UPMSP – upmsp.edu.in or check your date sheet here.

Live TV