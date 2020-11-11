UP Board prepares for High School and Intermediate 2021 session, details here

Lucknow: The preparation for High School and Intermediate session 2021 exam has intensified, the Uttar Pradesh board has instructed schools to prepare for exams to the High School and Intermediate session in 2021.

The preparation is on to conduct the practical examination by the UP board to be held in the month of February.

Instructions have been issued to district school inspectors to complete the preparations by the end of January.

Also, instructions have been given to hold a meeting of the district school inspectors with the principals of all recognized colleges.

Live TV

Preparation for written examination of the UP board will be held in the months of March and April 2021. Soon, official information will be issued by the UP board regarding the dates of practical examinations.

Meanwhile, the syllabus for the UP Board for academic year 2020-21 has been reduced by 30%. The state education board in an official notification claimed that due to COVID-19 outbreak, studies in its affiliated schools have been hampered and because of which the board has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30%.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) in a release issued the new UP Board Syllabus for 2020-21 for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th at the official website.