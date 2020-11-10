UP by-election: BJP leads in five seats, SP leading from Naugawan Sadat

Lucknow: The BJP is leading in five of the seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, where counting of votes polled in November 3 by-elections is taking place on Tuesday.

The BJP is leading in Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Tundla, Deoria, and Bulandshahr seats while the Samajwadi Party is leading in Naugawan Sadat seat. The seventh seat is Malhani.

In the first round of counting BJP was ahead by 1883 votes in Deoria seat. BJP's candidate Upendra Paswan is leading from Ghatampur seat of Kanpur.

The Naugawan Sadat seat fell vacant following the death of Minister Chetan Chauhan whose wife and BJP candidate Sangeeta Chauhan is trailing.

The biggest surprise in these elections is the Malhani seat in Jaunpur where an Independent, former MP Dhananjay Singh, is leading with a comfortable margin while Lucky Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is trailing. The seat was held by the Samajwadi Party.