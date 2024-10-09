UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Announces Six Candidates As Congress Faces Setback In Haryana

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: As Congress and the Samajwadi Party are locked in a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming bypolls, Akhilesh Yadav has made his first move in the political game. The Samajwadi Party has announced a list of six candidates out of the 10 seats going to the bypolls in the state. The elections are due this year. The move is also a bid to put pressure on the BJP. The early declaration of the candidates gives enough campaigning time to candidates.

Haryana election results threw a surprise for Congress as the party failed to oust the BJP and won only 37 seats. The BJP retained power with 48 seats in the 90-member legislative assembly.

The 10 assembly seats are Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

According to the list, the party has nominated Tej Pratap Yadav for the Karhal seat, Naseem Solanki for the Sisamu constituency, Mustafa Siddiqui for Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Ajit Prasad for Milkipur (Ayodhya). Shobhawai Verma and Jyodi Bind have given party tickets from Katehari and Majhwan seats respectively, it said.

Nine of these seats, except Sisamau, fell vacant after its MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls. In Sisamau, the bypoll is being held due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The SP, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, has said it will contest the bypolls with the Congress, which is demanding five seats from the party. Congress did not share any seat with the Samajwadi Party in the Haryana assembly elections