Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Adityanath orders officials to beef up security in state after Israeli embassy blast in Delhi

The CM asked district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure adequate vigilance at prominent places in their respective districts. Adityanath asked them to step up security around religious places and other sensitive areas and asked for increased police patrolling.

UP CM Adityanath orders officials to beef up security in state after Israeli embassy blast in Delhi
File photo
Play

Lucknow: Hours after the blast outside Israel embassy in the national capital on Friday night, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed police to beef up security arrangements across the state.

The CM asked district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure adequate vigilance at prominent places in their respective districts. Adityanath asked them to step up security around religious places and other sensitive areas and asked for increased police patrolling.

On Friday, a minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy located at Aurangzeb Road, in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi. No injuries have been reported in the blast on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.

The blast occurred shortly after 5 pm and damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement

The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

During the blast, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away attending the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Though Israel is treating the blast "as a terrorist incident", news agency Reuters reported quoting an Israeli official.

