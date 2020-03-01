UP CM Yogi Adityanath's crackdown on criminals, says cops provided with upgraded weaponry

Shamli: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (March 1, 2020) said that his government is equipping the UP police with new and upgraded weapons and said, ''no matter how far the crooks go, they will not be able to escape from the police's target.'' Adityanath made this statement while he laid the foundation stone of the police line in Kairana and inaugurated the 'Arogya Mela'.

Praising the efforts of his government, the UP CM said that till now 1,37,000 police personnel have been recruited in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government in a transparent manner and the work of UP police is praised all around the world. Adityanath also lauded the state governments effort to maintain good health and hygiene facility in the state and said that the state government has succeeded in reducing the disease by 56-60% and the death toll by 90% in the state.

While inaugurating Arogya Mela he said that through this programme people have been given access to the golden card of Ayushman Bharat.

He also urged people to get vaccinated and said "Our effort should be to create awareness about cleanliness. In a month-long programme, students from schools, colleges, need to get themselves vaccinated at primary health care centres to protect themselves from communicable diseases."

Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation to developmental works worth around Rs 270 crore. He also distributed Ayushman cards, equipment to the disabled and keys of the house to the beneficiaries of Government schemes.

Addressing the audience in Shamli, Adityanth bashed the anti-CAA agitators and said that no one has the right to destroy government properties and no such action will be tolerated in UP.

As per sources, Adityanath on Monday will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,452 crore which include two multi-level car parking, a district hospital building, three foot-over bridges.

He will also lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,369 which include a convention and habitat centre in Sector 94, a golf course in Sector 151, an integrated traffic management system, a flyover at Parthala chowk and two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, they added.