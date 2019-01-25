UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Aqua Line Metro from Noida to Greater Noida: All you need to know

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited Noida Metro Aqua Line from Noida sector 137. The UP Chief Minister inaugurated the new line in presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Noida: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Aqua Line Metro linking Noida and Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/g8zhbMFEBy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2019

The Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida. The corridor has 21 stations - 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida. The Aqua Line will cover a total distance of 29.7-km.

"Today we dedicate the Noida Greater Noida metro rail to the people of the region. The Aqua Line, which has been completed in record time, will provide better connectivity to the region and prove to a milestone in development of the region," Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI.

It is to be noted that Aqua Line is one of the first Metro lines to become active in the Greater Noida region. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been inked between the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to help the NMRC in operating the Aqua Line corridor in the first year.

The Aqua line will have 19 rakes with four cars each. It will halt on the Sector 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, and Greater Noida's Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Depot metro stations.

In December 2018, the NMRC had announced the for the Aqua Line, with the minimum being Rs 9 and the maximum Rs 50. NMRC officials said that the commuters can buy QR-coded paper tickets or use the smart cards to avail 10 per cent discount on fares.

The responsibility of security on the Aqua Line has been given to the 49th battalion of the UP PAC and some private security personnel will also be deployed to maintain security.

"The security personnel are being trained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the Delhi Metro," the NMRC had said.

The Aqua Line trains will run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph.

The construction of Aqua Line started in May 2015 and was completed in record time.

(with agency inputs)