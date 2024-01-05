UP CM Yogi Adityanath Poses With American Assault Rifle, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended an Army event in the state's capital on Friday, unravelling a side of him rarely seen. The event intended to shed light on military preparations, took an unexpected twist as CM Yogi, with a glint in his eye, not only observed but actively engaged with an array of weapons. The sight of UP CM holding a Sig Sauer - an American assault rifle - at the event soon triggered a social media frenzy, with his photos becoming viral.

The Mysterious Sig Sauer Assault Rifle

While the specific rifle Yogi wielded remains undisclosed, a quick Google search hints at a resemblance to the Sig Sauer assault rifle - an armament previously ordered by the Indian government. Recent deployments in Jammu and Kashmir, replacing the outdated INSAS rifles, indicate the weapon's significance.

Outclassing The Legendary AK-47

With a staggering range exceeding 600 meters, the Sig Sauer rifle has earned the title of the "father" of the AK-47, showcasing its lethal capabilities. The government's strategic acquisition aims to bolster the armed forces' offensive power, evident in the deployment of these rifles along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Diving Into Sig Sauer's Elite Variant In Yogi's Hands

This semi-automatic assault rifle, manufactured in Germany and the United States, boasts six variants, with Yogi Adityanath wielding the elite version. Operating on a closed-bolt and a direct impingement gas system, the rifle weighs approximately 3.4 kilograms. Its barrel length ranges from 9 to 20 inches, depending on the variant, accommodating 5.56x45mm NATO, .223 Remington, and .300 AAC Blackout ammunition.

The rifle features an STANAG magazine, and its effective range can span from 100 to 600 meters, contingent upon the specific variant in use.

Unveiling The 'Make in India' Connection

The firearm in Yogi's hands draws parallels with modern Israeli assault rifles, particularly the Arad and Carmel models. Speculations from 2020 hinted at the initiation of production under the 'Make in India' initiative in Madhya Pradesh, aligning with Yogi's commitment to indigenous manufacturing.

UP CM And His Revolver

In a thought-provoking interview from a few years ago, Yogi Adityanath openly disclosed his ownership of a one-lakh-rupee revolver and an eighty-thousand-rupee rifle. When questioned, he elaborated, "As a monk, our training encompasses both scriptures and weapons. While one side involves chanting beads, the other entails wielding a weapon. We carry both for our security." This revelation provides insight into Yogi's unique perspective as a monk immersed in both spiritual and protective practices.