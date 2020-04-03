UP CM Yogi Adityanath says will open coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in phased manner

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (April 3) directed that a plan should be chalked out to open the lockdown in a phased manner if it opens from April 15, according to reports coming in. Yogi Adityanath is understood to have told top officials of the state to prepare a plan in this regard.

The Chief Minister, however, invoked National Security Act (NSA) against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital, for misbehaving with the hospital staff and termed them "enemies of humanity".

"They (accused) will not obey the law. Neither they will accept the system as they are the enemies of humanity. What they have done to women health workers is a heinous crime, they are being slapped with the NSA. We will not spare them," said Aditynath in a statement.

He further directed that no women health worker and female police officer will be deployed in service of quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members. The UP government in a statement said, "Women health workers and women police personnel will not be deployed to treat and provide security to Tablighi Jamaat attendees placed under quarantine."

This comes a day after an FIR was registered against six persons from Tablighi Jamaat, who are quarantine at MMG District Hospital, for "walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses".

Meanwhile, no positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the district is 48 till now, of which 6 have been cured and discharged, said Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar today.

The state goverment has now started a massive sanitization drive began in major cities of Uttar Pradesh. Rajkumar Vishwakarma, DG, fire services, told media that sanitization was being done with sodium hypochlorite and fire personnel had been instructed to take care and not to spray the disinfectant on human beings and animals.

Fire personnel have been asked to take photographs and post it on WhatsApp media groups. They have been asked to avoid calling the media personnel to the sanitization sites to avoid risks.

Earlier this week, about 50 migrant workers who were at a bus station in Bareilly, were sprayed with sodium hypochlorite by the sanitization staff. Those who were sprayed, including children, complained of itching in the eyes and rashes on the body.

