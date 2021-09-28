UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch ‘Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline’ on Wednesday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch ‘Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline’ in the state on Wednesday (September 29).

“Under the ongoing Vikas Utsav program of the government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday,” the state government said in a statement.

“The UP government, in the last four and a half years, spared no effort to make women entrepreneurs self-reliant by providing them employment, security, dignity and self-reliance,” it added.

UPICO MD Praveen Singh informed that 75000 women from 75 districts will be given skill capacity development training and training for their safety at workplace.

He said that CM Yogi will launch Women Entrepreneur Empowerment Helpline number 1800 2012 6844 in the program.

From this helpline number, women entrepreneurs may get all the information related to MSME and the possibilities of self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Along with the helpline, entrepreneurship development training to 75 thousand women will also start on this occasion, said the government, adding, free gas connection will also be distributed to women under Ujjwala 2.0.

