UP Elections 2022: Polling underway in Noida, pace picks up as day progresses

Noida: Voting is underway in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh and after a slow start in the early hours of Thursday (February 10), polling seems to be picking pace in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The polling began at 7 sharp in the morning with some residents reaching their nearest polling booth as early as 6.30 am. The voter turnout till 10 am reportedly stood at 8.07%. An old man, who was among the first persons to reach one of the polling stations to exercise his right to franchise, told the news agency that coming to vote is the foremost duty of every person in the country. When speaking about the issues on which he will cast his vote, the 70-year-old man said, "I will vote for internal security, good governance, and well-defined policies of the government."

Noida Chief Development Officer Anil Kumar, who was also there to oversee the polling process, said that they have set up over 250 model booths in the district for the residents. "We have tried to provide Thank you notes, light music, balloons, selfie points, and decorations at the polling stations to celebrate our democracy," he said.

But a crowd has started trickling in and around 10 am, every polling station was witnessing a rush of people as long queues began forming inside the premises of the voting area. Apart from the voters, a heavy police presence could be seen at every polling station in the city.

20.03% voter turnout recorded till 11am in the first phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/yfu2hkcryy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

Some of the voters from Noida who cast their vote hoped that the government will benefit them and farmers. Speaking to the media, a voter, Sachin, said he is hoping that the government will solve farmers' issues. "I have voted for the good work and development of the state," said Jitendra. Sailendra said that he is very excited to cast his vote and said that he wants a government in the state which focuses on development. "I am very excited to vote. We want the solution of the issues of the farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar urged people to cast their vote."I urge citizens to come out to vote today. Model polling booths were established, paramilitary forces were deployed and videography was done at all polling booths. All Covid-19 protocols being followed at polling booths," said Suhas.

There are three Assembly seats - Noida, Dadri and Jewar - in Gautam Buddha Nagar district having over 16.5 lakh eligible voters.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV