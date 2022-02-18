हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP assembly elections 2022

UP Elections Phase 3: 22% candidates have criminal records, 39% are crorepatis

Among the major parties, 52% from SP, 46% candidates from BJP, 39% from BSP, 36% candidates from Congress and 22% from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 

UP Elections Phase 3: 22% candidates have criminal records, 39% are crorepatis

Come Sunday, February 20, the third phase of Uttar Pradesh polling will take place. 627 candidates will be contesting from 59 constituencies. According to the ADR report, out of 623 candidates analysed, 135 (22%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 

Party-wise candidates with criminal cases 

Among the major parties, 30 (52%) out of 58 candidates analysed from SP, 25 (46%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP, 23 (39%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 20 (36%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC and 11 (22%) out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 

Candidates with serious criminal cases 

103 (17%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. 11 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 11 candidates, 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape. 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves. 18 candidates have declared cases related to 'attempt-to-murder' against themselves.

The Crorepati Candidates

Out of the 623 candidates, 245 (39%) are crorepatis, the report stated. Money power remains a significant factor in elections. Among the major parties, 52 (90%) out of 58 candidates analysed from SP, 48 (87%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP, 46 (78%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 29 (52%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC and 18 (37%) out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore. 

Age and gender

Age and gender

96 (15%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase 3.  241(39%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 300 (48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 81(13%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years and 1 candidate has declared his age 83 years.  

